Obituary: Roger Dale Wonenberg

April 11, 1932 – August 8, 2018
Husband, father, an Artist, a farmer, a friend, & a brother
Roger Wonenberg was born April 11, 1932 in Twin Falls, Idaho to David and Emma Wonenberg of Filer, Idaho. He attended all eight grades in a little country school Maroa, north of Filer, Idaho and Gem State Academy in Caldwell, Idaho.
On September 13, 1951 he married Evelyn Darrah in Twin Falls, Idaho. Together they had a daughter, Vicki Lynn and a son, Rocky Dean. Roger began farming on year south of Kimberly, Idaho and then north of Filer for several years.
Roger had several hobbies he did in (his) spare time. One was was customizing cars. Two cars that he completed were featured in Red and Custom magazine. Later in life he also did wood carving and welding sculptures.
Evelyn and Roger divorced in 1957. On Feb. 24, 1958, Roger was drafted into the Army, He did basic training at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. After basic, he was sent to Medical Det. U. S. Army Hospital Third U. X. Army at Redstone Arsonal in Huntsville, Alabama where he drove ambulance the rest of his tour.
On August 20, 1961 Roger married Mary Irene Schelhorn from Caldwell, Idaho in an outdoor wedding. Roger went back to farming and farmed north of Filer from 1960 until 1966. They moved northeast of Buhl, Idaho where they bought a couple of farms plus several others rented. There they raised cattle and farmed til retiring in 1991.
After retiring Roger and Mary bought a travel trailer or two and pulled them down to Quartzsite, AZ several winters and went camping up in the mountains in the summer a few times too.
Roger and Mary celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on the 20th of August 2011 with a week spent enjoying the Oregon coast with their kids and grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Vicki Buckland, Rocky Dean, Kenton David, Keven Brady, and Michal James Wonenberg; 8 grandchildren, Jason, Heather, Kessa, Kyler, Brady, Zoey, Emma, and Greer; 6 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; brother, George (Becky) Wonenberg and sister, Patricia Blake.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 17, 2018 at the Twin Falls Seventh-Day Adventist church (131 Grandview Drive). Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl, Idaho.
