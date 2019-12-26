December 27, 1995—December 22, 2019
Rogelio “Roy” Doria, 23 of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Dec. 22, 2019 at his residence. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 29, 2019 between 3 to 5 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel with a Funeral service to follow starting at 5 p.m.
Roy was born to Rafael and Irma (Gomez) Doria on Dec. 27, 1995 in Twin Falls, ID. He graduated from Magic Valley High School in 2015 and was a cook for the Anchor. He enjoyed being in nature, hunting and watching football, especially his Dallas Cowboys. His family and friends will always remember him as kind, humble, loving and full of smiles and life.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents.
Survivors include his parents, a brother, Rafael Doria Jr, a sister, Irma N. Serratos and many other family members and friends.The family would like to thank everybody for their support during this difficult time.
