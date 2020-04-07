Obituary: Rodney Wayne Hopwood

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 13, 1957—April 5, 2020

Rodney Wayne Hopwood walked through the narrow gate to hear “well done, good and faithful one” on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was 62 years old and passed at his home in Kimberly, Idaho after a battle with cancer.

He was born on October 13, 1957, in Buhl, Idaho, to Allen & Dorien Hopwood. He was the first of four children. The day after he graduated from high school he started cowboying, the thing that he had always wanted to do. He loved working with livestock and good cattle dogs.

While working as a cowboy for the Western Stockgrowers Association in Kimberly, he met his wife, Carol Brockman. When they were newly married, Jesus got ahold of their lives and changed the trajectory forever. Rodney began a lifelong pursuit to get to know God.

He was a family man. They had four children and he was very proud of them. In 1995, he and Carol got their own place to run some cows in Kimberly and Rodney also started working at the Twin Falls Canal Company to provide extra support for his family. Rodney was well known for his work ethic and worked tirelessly to provide for those he cared about.