Obituary: Rodney Wayne Hopwood

October 13, 1957—April 5, 2020
Rodney Wayne Hopwood walked through the narrow gate to hear “well done, good and faithful one” on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was 62 years old and passed at his home in Kimberly, Idaho after a battle with cancer.
He was born on October 13, 1957, in Buhl, Idaho, to Allen & Dorien Hopwood. He was the first of four children. The day after he graduated from high school he started cowboying, the thing that he had always wanted to do. He loved working with livestock and good cattle dogs.
While working as a cowboy for the Western Stockgrowers Association in Kimberly, he met his wife, Carol Brockman. When they were newly married, Jesus got ahold of their lives and changed the trajectory forever. Rodney began a lifelong pursuit to get to know God.
He was a family man. They had four children and he was very proud of them. In 1995, he and Carol got their own place to run some cows in Kimberly and Rodney also started working at the Twin Falls Canal Company to provide extra support for his family. Rodney was well known for his work ethic and worked tirelessly to provide for those he cared about.
“Today, the birds are singing and the smell of the sagebrush that the rain awakened in the night is drifting in. Calling his best dog Shorty along with his pup Wilbur to his side, they head out to meet Grandma Charlotte. She has his horse Paint, his longest winded mount, saddled and she’s ready to show him the ropes on the new herd. There will always be cattle on a thousand hills that will need gathered and tended.” (Psalms 50)
He is survived by his wife, Carol and children, Maggie ( Arlen) Gentert, Wesley (Niki, Cedar, Oasis), Caleb (Danielle), Tamzy (Kevin, Tucker, Layton, Will, Logan, Emery) Clark. Also survived by his mother Dorien, siblings Alena, Kevin and Terry and many other family members.
He is preceded in death by his father Allen, his grandparents, and many other family members and friends. He has been looking forward to seeing them again.
Services will be announced at a later date.
