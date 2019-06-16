{{featured_button_text}}

April 14, 1978-June 14, 2019

Rodney Rosa, 41, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away early Friday morning.

Rodney was born on April 14, 1978, to Edward and Karen Rosa in Fresno, California.

Rodney is survived by his two sons, Steven Rosa, 25, Brady Rosa, 2; his two daughters, Ashlee Rosa, 19, Allison Rosa, 9; his brother, Jeff Rosa, 38; his sister, Michelle Rosa, 25, and his high school sweetheart and wife, Katie Rosa. Rodney was a devoted husband, father, friend and Raiders fan.

A private service and celebration of life will be held for family and close friends Monday, June 17, 2019.

Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services if Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

