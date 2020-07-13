Obituary: Rodney “Rod” Eugene Wilson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 5, 1931—July 10, 2020

On July 10, 2020, Rodney “Rod” Eugene Wilson, loving husband and father of five, passed away from natural causes at his home in Buhl, ID, at the age of 89.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother and three siblings (Don Wilson, Ruby Minshall, and Harriet Rarick). He is survived by his wife Virginia (née Spradling); his five children, Rhonda Johnson (Jon), Dennis Wilson (Janece), Stacy Miller, Kevin Wilson (Ronda), and Kelly Wilson (Sue); as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Rodney was born on May 5, 1931, in Cairo, Nebraska, to Merrell and Stella Wilson. In 1936, the family moved to Buhl, ID, where they operated a small farm southwest of town. After graduating from Buhl High in 1949, Rodney farmed with his brother Don for a few years. From 1954 to 1956 he worked at Buckendorf Tires in Buhl and later in a tire shop in Twin Falls, where he soon moved into a managerial position. While at Buckendorf’s he met Virginia Spradling, a waitress at Nolan’s Drive-In across the street. They were married in 1956, beginning a loving partnership that lasted 64 years.