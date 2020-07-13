Obituary: Rodney “Rod” Eugene Wilson

March 5, 1931—July 10, 2020
On July 10, 2020, Rodney “Rod” Eugene Wilson, loving husband and father of five, passed away from natural causes at his home in Buhl, ID, at the age of 89.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother and three siblings (Don Wilson, Ruby Minshall, and Harriet Rarick). He is survived by his wife Virginia (née Spradling); his five children, Rhonda Johnson (Jon), Dennis Wilson (Janece), Stacy Miller, Kevin Wilson (Ronda), and Kelly Wilson (Sue); as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Rodney was born on May 5, 1931, in Cairo, Nebraska, to Merrell and Stella Wilson. In 1936, the family moved to Buhl, ID, where they operated a small farm southwest of town. After graduating from Buhl High in 1949, Rodney farmed with his brother Don for a few years. From 1954 to 1956 he worked at Buckendorf Tires in Buhl and later in a tire shop in Twin Falls, where he soon moved into a managerial position. While at Buckendorf’s he met Virginia Spradling, a waitress at Nolan’s Drive-In across the street. They were married in 1956, beginning a loving partnership that lasted 64 years.
In 1960 Rodney was accepted into the Office Manager Trainee Program at the US. Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS), resulting in a move to Weiser, ID. The following year he was appointed manager of the ASCS office for Nez Perce County, in Lewiston, ID, a position he filled for six years. In 1966 he was appointed Alaska State Executive Director for the US Department of Agriculture, resulting in a move to Fairbanks and then to Anchorage, AK. The family’s Alaskan adventure included Rod’s transition from Executive Director to general contractor, building a house in Anchorage, and taking three trips to Buhl over 1,300 unpaved miles of the ALCAN Highway.
Rodney and family moved to Buhl in 1974, where he operated K-Rod, Inc., a general-contracting business. In 1979 he and Virginia become owners of Buhl Paint & Glass, which they operated for the next 10 years. Throughout this time he was active in Rotary Club and the Buhl Chamber of Commerce. A licensed private pilot, Rod served for 10 years as chair of the Buhl Airport Board. Among his proudest achievements is securing a $240,000 federal grant to improve and modernize the Buhl Airport.
After selling Buhl Paint & Glass, Rodney worked as a building inspector for JUB Engineers, the Twin Falls Building Department, and the City of Jerome. Semi-retired in the early 2000s, he worked part-time as a building inspector for the City of Hollister and as a crop-insurance adjuster.
Retirement in Buhl enabled Rodney to pursue some of his favorite pastimes and projects, including camping, boating, woodworking, restoring trucks and cars, and traveling with Virginia in an RV.
He will be remembered as a loving, dedicated family man with a keen sense of humor, a quick wit, and a truly astounding ability to create useful, beautiful things with his hands. Most of all he will be remembered as an honest man, a straight shooter whose word and handshake guaranteed that he would do what he said he would do.
Cremation is to be followed by a private memorial service attended by family. Details are being handled by Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl, ID.
