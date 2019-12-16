August 17, 1959—December 12. 2019
Rodney J. Mills, 69, of Jerome, was called away to tend the farm fields in heaven Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at the family home, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Aug. 17, 1950 in Twin Falls, to Howard and Deloris (Lancaster) Mills.
Rod was raised in the dusty fields of the Salmon Tract and later east of Filer, working hand in hand with his grandfathers and father, learning to drive tractor and operate heavy equipment before he could even reach the pedals.
He graduated from Filer High School in 1968 where he enjoyed playing football and basketball and excelled in FFA. He attended the College of Southern Idaho, before enlisting in the U.S. Army Reserve, he was honorably discharged in 1975.
In 1970 Rod met the love of his life, Linda (Morris) Mills, they were married December 27, 1970 in Twin Falls.
Rod and his young growing family moved to Jerome in 1973 where he farmed for over three decades.
During his time in Jerome he served as a community volunteer, 4-H leader and a member and chairman of Jerome County Fair and Rodeo Board. Rod also served on the Potato Growers of Idaho Board. He was a World Chariot Association board member for more than two decades.
Besides the births of his children, one of Rod’s proudest moments came in 1982 when he was honored as a top potato grower.
Rod’s first love was farming and ranching, never afraid of a hard day of work. However he also enjoyed having fun and many hobbies including, snowmobiling, dirt bike riding, bowling, mens’ league basketball, and attending his grandchildren’s sporting and school events.
Racing horses and raising a small herd of cattle were a true passion for Rod, he passed on his love and knowledge of animals to his children.
Whether he was guiding a chariot racing team to victory or watching one of his beloved quarter horses compete on the flat track, he always had that signature grin that could light up a room.
If he put his mind to it Rod could do anything, and was always willing to help friends, neighbors or even a stranger that needed a hand.
Four years ago he went back to his roots and began farming for Cedar Ridge Dairy south of Filer. The new opportunity gave him the chance to reconnect with old friends, make many new friends, and most of all spend time with his mom every chance he could.
Rod is survived by wife of nearly 49 years, Linda, and their four sons, Nathan Mills of Boise; Jarrett Mills (Kelly) of Jerome; Jason Mills of Hazelton; Kyle Mills (Angela) of Rifle, Colo. Five grandchildren, Jace Mills of Jerome; Kameryn Mills of Moscow; Jentry Mills of Jerome; Haedyn Mills of Hazelton; Aurie Mills of Rifle. His mother Deloris Mills of Filer; three siblings, Sandy Bortz (Ron) Meridian; Carol Mills of Filer. James Mills (Susan) of Seattle, Wash., two uncles, Jim Lancaster (Cindy) of the Tri-Cities; Doug Lancaster of Twin Falls; several close cousins and nine nieces and nephews, so many amazing friends.
He is preceded in death by his father Howard Mills, grandson Jaxson Mills, grandparents G.J. and Eva Mills; James and Sadie Lancaster, and his father-in-law, and mother-in-law Ralph and Hazel Morris, and many dear friends.
The family would like to thank Cedar Ridge Dairy, J&C Customs, Visions Hospice, and all the kind nurses at St. Luke’s Twin Falls and Boise that cared for him.
A celebration of life will be held for Rodney at 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Reformed Church of Twin Falls, 1631 Grandview Dr. North, Twin Falls. Pastor Andy Morris will officiate. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls. Please leave your condolences at Reynoldschapel.com
