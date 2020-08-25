Obituary: Rodney Glauner

A master of the unceremonious, politically incorrect, sarcastic humor, he loved a shock value. To stun someone–anyone– with a blunt bit of truth that was almost offensive, but not quite. It was a sport to him, a favorite pastime. And he was good at it. If you watched him carefully, and you weren’t the victim of his little quip, you could tell he had just cracked himself up.

If you ever had the misfortune of being a passenger in his truck, you know that he didn’t like to slow down when he took a corner. He knew exactly how fast he could take every corner in Gooding County without dying– but just barely. The sheer terror it caused his passenger and other drivers in the vicinity filled him with glee. But perhaps he was really just a terrible driver. In either case, it made him happy to know the glorious mayhem left in his wake. His terrible driving even got passed down to the next generation. When one of his granddaughter’s failed a driver’s test, he asked her why she failed. “I nearly hit a pedestrian,” she said through sobs. “Well,” Rod said, “next time run over the damn sucker.”