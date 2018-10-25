A kind, gentle friend, Rod, has gone home. On July 27, 2018 passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital in Twin Falls from complications due to heart failure. He is remembered by his family and friends for his thoughtful, caring, helpful and unselfish nature. He was active in the community emergency response teams in Emmet, Idaho. He enjoyed fishing. Rod is survived by his mother, Margaret Stewart of Twin Falls, his brothers Rodney and Dwayne, and his sister Anita. His ashes were taken to the Clearwater River. Rod will be missed from his daily trips around Twin Falls in his serviceable green Chevy truck, with the yellow caution light on the top of the cab. Thank you Rod for making a difference in so many lives. You truly will be missed.
