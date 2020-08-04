Obituary: Rocky G. Duncan

Even though he was forced to retire early for health reasons, he never stopped working. He learned many new skills and blessed his family and friends by helping them with any projects they needed help with. Some of his greatest pride was felt in how handy his own daughters had become by shadowing him as he helped them with all of their own projects.

Later in life he was filled with the joy that being a grandpa brings. He could always be found helping one of them build a new toy or creating a Lego house. They always knew to ask their G-pa to fix a flat tire on a bike or help repair a toy that was no longer working. He could always be counted on to figure out how to fix pretty much anything that broke.

He will be greatly missed until they can all meet again.

Rocky is survived by his wife, Susan; his daughters, Ainslie Duncan of Pleasant Grove, Utah, and Brittany (Troy) Jensen of Lehi, Utah; and his grandchildren, Zackary Jensen, Vivian Jensen, Weston Jensen, and Claire Jensen. He also leaves behind his older brothers, Scott Duncan of Burley, and Ronnie (Barbara) Shockley of Kimberly. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Judy Duncan of Kimberly, and Dixie Duncan of Burley.