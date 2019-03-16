Try 3 months for $3

November 21, 1963—January 21, 2019

Robyn Tickner Filing passed away January 21, 2019. She was born November 21, 1963 in Twin Falls, Idaho. She graduated from Twin Falls High School and Idaho State University. After college, her adventurous spirit led her to Akron, Ohio to be near her sister and nieces. She was creative, fun-loving, and an avid animal lover. Preceded in death by her father, Robert Tickner, survivors include her beloved son, Sam Filing; mother, Colleen Tickner; siblings, Terry (Carolyn), Caryl, and Tim (Leslie) Tickner; nieces, Allyson (Mark) Guran and Taryn Schmidt; and nephews, Tyson and Trey Tickner. The family sincerely appreciates the support and guidance offered by family and friends, especially lifelong friends Lorie and Donna. Cremation has occurred. There will be no public service. A private family gathering will be scheduled to celebrate Robyn’s life.

