Obituary: Roberto Guajardo Martinez

Roberto was a simple man with simple tastes and big dreams, he perhaps was not able to fully realize. Though he may not have always found it easy to show, he loved his family deeply. He made sure his family always had something to eat, clothes on their back and a roof over their head. Roberto came from a very humble and meager beginning. While being raised in Mexico, his mother died when he was approximately 5 years old. During labor from her fourth and last child his mother died of complications and the child (Roberto’s little brother) died before 1 year old. That in turn left his sister Elba the eldest, him and his younger brother Jose Uriel. Roberto took charge and looked after them even though a couple of aunts (his father sisters) took the three of them in and loved and nurtured them and afforded them school. Within the year his father came back with a step mother to collect them. They never were able to go back to school and they worked hard on their land to survive and support themselves until they were barely old enough to give the world a shot of their own.