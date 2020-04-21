Obituary: Roberta Larsen

Roberta Larsen
March 23, 1940—April 19, 2020
RUPERT – Roberta Egbert Larsen, age 80, passed quietly from this life in the early morning of Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Born to Anna Marie Egbert and named after her father, Joseph Robert Egbert, on March 23, 1940, Roberta began her life in Pocatello, Idaho. The seventh of eight children, Roberta came home to a house full of measles (which she caught) followed by whooping cough (which she also caught). Her sister, Sheila, remembers her as a fragile, but happy child.
Roberta started school, timid and frightened, but soon made friends and began to enjoy life. One of Roberta’s earliest memories was going across the street to play with a friend. Indeed, she had many friends and said she had a “happy, fun time” growing up. In her early teens, Roberta learned to jitterbug and enjoyed live bands at weekly stake dances with her friends.
Roberta’s family was not a wealthy one and she learned early to work hard and to appreciate the simple joys of life. She walked everywhere, to school, to town, to movies, baseball games and the local DQ. Her brother, Jay, taught her to drive, most probably in a borrowed car as her family did without a car of their own much of the time. Roberta remembers being excited and looking forward to two new pairs of shoes each year, a regular pair as school began and a dress pair received on Easter Sunday. Roberta learned from her mother to make a game out of every chore, to quilt, to love others and to always share her M&Ms.
She met the love of her life, Larry Welker Larsen, and was married at the young age of 17. She said she found out too late that Larry couldn’t jitterbug, she already loved him. Though admittedly not a great dancer, Larry was known to take a turn around the kitchen floor with Roberta, to the delight of their children. Larry and Roberta shared many adventures together as they raised their seven children. They traveled the United States, including Hawaii, visited Europe and, after Larry’s retirement, served two local Latter-day Saints service missions and an office mission together in West Virginia, a highlight of Roberta’s life.
Roberta was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and gave many years of service in many callings, serving in the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society organizations. Roberta also enjoyed serving in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple with her husband. In the years before we all communicated via technology, Roberta, who loved art in school, made countless posters advertising church and community events and was always willing to share her talents. Roberta loved flowers and planted many. She also enjoyed receiving flowers, saying, “They always cheer me up!” Roberta loved quilting, reading good books, and sending and receiving cards in the mail. She taught her children the Gospel, taught them to respect others, to support their loved ones and to remember in the tough times that, “This too, shall pass.” She taught her children to work hard and do “first things first.” She also taught them to play games, work puzzles and appreciate a good quilt and a good laugh. Larry and Roberta enjoyed nearly 63 years of marriage before Roberta’s passing and would like to have enjoyed many more. One day, no doubt, they will joyfully reunite on the other side. Roberta said she felt lucky in her older years. She was proud of her children and grandchildren and each of their accomplishments. Having graduated one semester short of a high school diploma herself, she valued her children’s education highly and was especially proud of all her college graduates.
Roberta was preceded in death by many whom she loved, including her parents; five of her seven siblings; two grandsons; and many cherished family members and friends. She is survived by her husband, Larry W. Larsen; a beloved sister, Sheila Taylor; and her youngest brother, Jay Egbert. Roberta is also survived by her seven children, Leanne (Alan) Tanner, Rick (June) Larsen, Steven (Sherry) Larsen, Janet (Myron) McClellan, Terri (John) Hokanson, Amy Carter and David (Erin) Larsen; her 36 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren, bringing her family total to a grand 95. Every grandchild and great-grandchild was welcomed into the world with a quilt from Grandma Larsen, who adored each and every addition to her family. With so many family members and many other friends to share her love with it is no wonder Roberta’s heart simply wore out in the end. She will be loved and cherished by each loved one left behind, and her children and grandchildren will strive to follow her example of kindness, thoughtfulness, perseverance and love.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Roberta’s doctors and to all the kind nurses who helped to care for her during her several hospital stays in the last year. They would also like to thank all those at Hospice Visions, who helped to care for Roberta and her family with such kindness in her last days. And, of course, we would like to thank Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home for their thoughtful consideration of Roberta and her loved ones. Thank you for helping us to honor Roberta in a fitting way, even in these challenging times.
We love you, Roberta, Atrebor, Berta, Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma and Grandma Great, wife, mother, sister and friend—oh, how we will miss you! Thank you for sharing your beautiful life with such love.
A public visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a viewing is allowed as long as only one person, or members of the same household, enter the viewing room at a time. The funeral home will assist in guiding those wishing to attend the visitation.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Rupert Cemetery. The Governor’s Social Distancing Requirements will be followed. A live webcast of the graveside service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com
