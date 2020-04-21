Obituary: Roberta Larsen

She met the love of her life, Larry Welker Larsen, and was married at the young age of 17. She said she found out too late that Larry couldn’t jitterbug, she already loved him. Though admittedly not a great dancer, Larry was known to take a turn around the kitchen floor with Roberta, to the delight of their children. Larry and Roberta shared many adventures together as they raised their seven children. They traveled the United States, including Hawaii, visited Europe and, after Larry’s retirement, served two local Latter-day Saints service missions and an office mission together in West Virginia, a highlight of Roberta’s life.

Roberta was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and gave many years of service in many callings, serving in the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society organizations. Roberta also enjoyed serving in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple with her husband. In the years before we all communicated via technology, Roberta, who loved art in school, made countless posters advertising church and community events and was always willing to share her talents. Roberta loved flowers and planted many. She also enjoyed receiving flowers, saying, “They always cheer me up!” Roberta loved quilting, reading good books, and sending and receiving cards in the mail. She taught her children the Gospel, taught them to respect others, to support their loved ones and to remember in the tough times that, “This too, shall pass.” She taught her children to work hard and do “first things first.” She also taught them to play games, work puzzles and appreciate a good quilt and a good laugh. Larry and Roberta enjoyed nearly 63 years of marriage before Roberta’s passing and would like to have enjoyed many more. One day, no doubt, they will joyfully reunite on the other side. Roberta said she felt lucky in her older years. She was proud of her children and grandchildren and each of their accomplishments. Having graduated one semester short of a high school diploma herself, she valued her children’s education highly and was especially proud of all her college graduates.