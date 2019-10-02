October 20, 1952—September 30, 2019
Roberta (Bert) Wright of Jerome, Idaho passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
Bert was born on Oct. 20, 1952 in Anaconda Montana and adopted at age 4 with her twin sister Pam to Robert and Marie (Speer) Moldenhauer. She was raised in Filer Idaho where she attended school up until her junior year in High School. Bert’s family moved to Ames, Iowa her senior year of high school, although her heart never left the magic valley.
After high school, Bert came back to attend the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. She married her high school sweetheart, Gary Dale Wright, on Jan. 14, 1973. This also happened to be Super Bowl Sunday that year and the funny of the union when you heard stories of their wedding. They bought a house in Filer on the farm and together they had two children, Angella and Thomas.
After staying home with the children for a few years, Bert decided to go back to work and became a phlebotomist. Bert loved her job. She loved training people to draw blood and loved working at the hospital. Bert had health issues early on in life. She suffered over 40 years with Crohns disease. After working for over 20 years at the hospital, she was forced to retire and go on disability for her illness. Even after everything, Bert still made life fun every day for her family. Bert’s biggest accomplishment was her family. She raised her children, took care of their parents, and even helped in caring for her grandchildren. Every family member has had some kind of help from Bert and are blessed from the impact it has had on their life. Weather it was Bert going to a ballgame or helping with a dance or an outfit, we have all been blessed to be around Bert. After Gary passed away in 2011, she was very lost and lonely until Clyde Schroeder came into her life. They became best friends and fishing buddies and he truly was a blessing to Bert’s life. They were life partners till the end.
Bert is survived by her partner Clyde Schroeder, her children Angella (Lincoln) Wright, and Thomas Wright, her grandchildren Searra (Rudy) Cramer, Jazmine (Kyle) Ragains, Nellie (John) Cramer, Casey Heffernan, Cameron LaValley and Sean LaValley, and her twin sister Pam Moldenhauer.
A very special thank you goes out to the nurses of hospice and the hospital and Dr. Kohtz office. A viewing and funeral will be held for friends and family at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Per Bert’s request, please don’t wear black. Bright colors welcome!! Viewing is at 1 p.m. and the funeral will be after at 2 p.m. Clint Lutz will be officiating. Arrangements will be made by Rosenau Funeral Home.
