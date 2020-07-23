Obituary: Robert Williams

Roberts teenage years and young adult life are mostly unknown to this writer. Yet he did disclose some hardships he faced in the past. Robert had a medical condition that would have rendered most people to full time medical care and observation. Yet, with community services and supportive friends he maintained a very independent life. For many years he lived in Downtown Twin Falls. He walked to DL Evans Bank where the tellers knew him very well and were so accommodating. He walked to Sav Mor Drugstore to acquire the medications he needed. The Pharmacists there always treated him with kindness. He loved eating at the Buffalo Café regularly. He rarely had to order as all the waitresses knew what he liked to eat. Well, let’s just say, he frequented many of the restaurants downtown. Robert spent many hours at the library using the computers to look up information about planets, the stars, the universe and all things associated with astronomy. He loved studying the history of television. He had a very curious, educated and opinionated mind.