Obituary: Robert Williams

December 1, 1939—June 18, 2020
On Thursday, June 18, 2020 the City of Twin Falls, Idaho lost a well known, interesting and lovable gentleman, Robert John Williams. He had a frail body and a fragile mind. Yet, he broke through the huge barriers that life presented him and he had the strength that some of us will never know.
He suffered a cardiac arrest and died after several attempts to revive him failed. He died at St. Luke’s Medical Center in the best of caring hands.
Robert was born in Boise, Idaho on December 1, 1939 to RoseAnn Messer Williams and Robert E. Williams. Roberts mother moved with her family from Hungry in 1912 to America. RoseAnn then moved to Portland, Oregon where she met Roberts father. From there they moved to Boise where Robert was born. In 1951 the Williams family moved to Twin Falls and purchased the Album Studio, a camera and photographic supply store.
Roberts teenage years and young adult life are mostly unknown to this writer. Yet he did disclose some hardships he faced in the past. Robert had a medical condition that would have rendered most people to full time medical care and observation. Yet, with community services and supportive friends he maintained a very independent life. For many years he lived in Downtown Twin Falls. He walked to DL Evans Bank where the tellers knew him very well and were so accommodating. He walked to Sav Mor Drugstore to acquire the medications he needed. The Pharmacists there always treated him with kindness. He loved eating at the Buffalo Café regularly. He rarely had to order as all the waitresses knew what he liked to eat. Well, let’s just say, he frequented many of the restaurants downtown. Robert spent many hours at the library using the computers to look up information about planets, the stars, the universe and all things associated with astronomy. He loved studying the history of television. He had a very curious, educated and opinionated mind.
Robert might not have been able to express everything the way he wanted, but he was an intelligent and thoughtful man. Robert took care of his mother at their home until she died in 2009 at the age of 100. An amazing son also.
For several years Robert regularly attended meetings at Positive Connections and their staff there were instrumental in supporting Robert physically and mentally. Many thanks to Betty Homan, a long term case manager and friend of Robert.
Robert was a member of St Edwards Catholic Church for many years and faithfully attended mass on Sundays when able. He was a regular at the soup kitchen there and if he didn’t show up, people would worry and go out looking for him. Robert had a Catholic Burial Service overseen by Father Joseph Lustig. He is buried next to his mother and father in the Twin Falls Cemetery.
When driving him home to his residence at Heritage Assisted Living or to the library or any other place he desired to go, he would always say “thank you”, “goodbye” and “God bless you”, several times. Thank you Robert and God bless you so much. You are missed our dear and special friend. God speed. Enjoy the universe and we are happy for you to be with your mother again.
Many thanks to Reynolds Funeral Chapel for handling Robert’s Burial, and also many thanks to the entire staff of Heritage Assisted Living Center for providing Robert with such excellent care and a safe environment for him to live over the last few years.
