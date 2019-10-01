Robert W. Moore
August 26, 1929 - September 18, 2019
Robert W. Moore, 90 of Twin Falls, died Sept. 18, 2019 at his home from complications of cancer. He was born Aug. 26, 1929 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Morris W. and Ruth Brown Moore. He was born, raised and worked on the family farm till his retirement. Bob graduated from Twin Falls High School. He also attended for a short time the University of Utah agriculture department. Bob served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1953. He married Erma Jean Plott in 1953 and had a daughter, Janice, in 1955. They were later divorced. Bob later married Deoine (Ford) Neale in May of 1968.
Bob enjoyed his container gardens and working in his flower beds. He also enjoyed cooking and trying his hand at cooking prime rib in the Treager Grill.
Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years Deoine (Ford) Moore; daughter, Janice (Bob) Scovel; three stepsons, Tony, Larry & Joe Neale; one brother James Moore of Boise; two sisters, Lois Fouts of Twin Falls and Sandra (Kelly) Thomason of Jerome; three step-grandchildren; nine step-great grandchildren and nine step great-great grandchildren.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, two nephews and one great nephew.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
A special thanks to the staff at St. Luke's MSTI and a very special thanks to the doctors, nurses, aides, social workers and chaplain with Hospice Visions.
