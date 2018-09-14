Obituary: Robert T Williams

December 17, 1943 – September 6, 2018
Bob was born in Brawley, California to Leo David “Pete” and Leota Williams. He had a great love for family, fishing, and golf. Even in his later years, he couldn’t hardly have a conversation that didn’t include a fish he’d caught, a place he’d fished, or a place he was going to fish. His passion was such that he had relocated from Rupert, Idaho to Clarkston, Washington some years ago where he could catch some species of fish year round. Bob was a 52 year member of the Elks and did many great things for Elks members and the Mini-Cassia community while a member at BPOE 2106 in Rupert, Idaho. Bob was married to Joanna Williams for 56 years and they raised one child, Mark, and was later blessed with 2 grandchildren and a great granddaughter who were the love of his life. While living in California, Bob worked in the irrigation business, which led to his move to Idaho. Later Bob farmed and got into the fresh produce industry. Early on, he worked for Sun Valley Potato and later founded 20/20 Produce in Paul, Idaho where he was active in the company until retirement in 2008. Bob was always a standout in the produce business and made friends with every handshake. While dining out, no kitchen was safe. If he wasn’t sure, he’d walk back in the kitchen and make sure they were buying Idaho potatoes. He was recognized as an industry leader in North America. He is survived by Joanna Williams, son Mark Williams and his wife Susan (Carney) Williams; grandchildren Dustin Williams, Brandon Williams and great granddaughter Henley; brother David Williams and wife Darla. He is preceded in death by his parents Leo “Pete” and Leota Williams, and sister Brenda (Williams) Wilson.
A life celebration will be held Friday, Sept. 21st at 4 p.m. at The Rupert Elks Lodge, 85 south 200 west, Rupert, Idaho. “FISH ON!!”
