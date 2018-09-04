Obituary: Robert Severance

February 11, 1938 – August 29, 2018
Robert Severance passed away quickly, just as he wanted, on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.
Robert was born on February 11, 1938 in Twin Falls, ID to Owen and Dorothy (Day) Severance of Hazelton ID. He was the second of 5 siblings. He lettered in many sports, was president of his Senior class and graduated Salutatorian from Valley High School. Robert graduated from University of Idaho as a Civil Engineer and immediately entered the Navy as a Seaman Apprentice Officer Candidate.
Robert was stationed in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Christchurch, New Zealand, and Pole Station, Antarctica. While in the service Robert rose in rank to LTJG—Lieutenant Junior Grade. Robert received the “Expert Rifleman Medal”, “Antarctic Service Medal and Navy Expeditionary Medal”
After leaving the military Robert started his career working for Peter Kiewit Construction Company and worked in Idaho, Wyoming and Missouri on Hwy and railroad projects. He then started his own company, Severance Construction, Inc. and primarily built bridges in Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, and Utah. Afterwards, he worked for other companies building bridges and mines in Nevada, Utah, Oregon and California. Robert then retired from the construction industry allowing him to live in Eden full time where he spent his time as an inventor. He also manufactured and sold auto body shop tools. Robert then owned and operated Mr. Postman with his daughter Susan before retiring for good.
Robert married Virginia Tramp and together they raised their two sons and daughter. Robert was an avid reader all his life. Robert loved to explore new places, especially places he had read about or felt had historical significance. He took the family on many road trips where they camped, hiked and explored places he wanted to see. They went to several National and State Parks, Disney Land and the ocean, particularly Monterey, CA.
When Robert was older he spent much of his time working on his home and yard, interacting with his dogs, and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He continued to explore, camp and hike frequently. He also had a great interest in trains so he would investigate abandoned train routes, train museums and travel by train.
In October, 2017, Denise Fastier reached out to Robert with the shocking but good news that she was his daughter from when he was in the military. Robert was unaware of her birth and it was through DNA that Denise was able to find him. Robert spent the next several months getting to know her through e-mails. The whole family was supportive and hope to continue to get to know her more over the years.
Robert is survived by his wife, Virginia, his four children, Todd Severance, Dave (Mary) Severance, Susan (Russ) Standlee and Denise Fastier, his seven grandchildren, Beth, Ethan, Zach, Austin, Bonnie, Andrew and Matthew, and his five great-grandsons, Conner, Colt, Briar, Traxton and Walt, his sister Linda Roice, and his brothers David (Christi) Severance and Philip (Donna) Severance.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Dorothy Severance and his brother John Severance.
Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 7, 2018 at 3:00 pm at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID. The family is inviting all who attend to stay for a reception right after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s name to the following basset hound rescue: https://donate.rescueme.org/bassethound
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.