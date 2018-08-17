Subscribe for 33¢ / day

September 10, 1955 – August 13, 2018

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Robert “Bob” Alan Paxton, 62, of Bedford passed away August 13, 2018.

Bob was born on September 10th, 1955 in Murray, Utah, the son of Lawrence and Doris (Havens) Paxton.

He grew up in Twin Falls, Idaho and relocated to Tucson, Arizona in 1980 where he met his wife Donna (Bissonnette) Paxton, a resident of Laconia. Bob joined the Air Force and completed his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

Bob married his wife Donna in 1982 and together they moved back east to be closer to her family. They welcomed their only son, Cassidy Paxton in 1985 in Waltham, Massachusetts. In 1987, the family worked together to build their home and settled down in Bedford, New Hampshire. Bob opened his business, New England Lawn Irrigation, which grew successfully until his retirement in 2017.

He welcomed his beloved grandson, Jacob Travis Paxton on June 18th, 2012. The family enjoyed their free time at their lake house on Paugus Bay, where they hosted many BBQs, bonfires, and family holiday parties. He was an avid New England sports fan and loved downhill skiing, snowmobiling, and teaching family and friends to water-ski behind his boat.

Bob is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Cassidy; grandson, Jacob; and brothers, Rick, Don, and Marty; along with additional loving family and friends.

There will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 1:00pm at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.

Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.

