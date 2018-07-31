Obituary: Robert P. Gaskill

October 31, 1923 – July 27, 2018
Robert Gaskill passed away at the “Ancient Age” of 94 years young. He was born on October 31, 1923 in Fairfield, Idaho on the family farm to Perry and Florence Gaskill. One of seven children, he was raised on the Camas Prairie. He graduated from Camas County High School and then he served in the Civilian Conservation Core until enlisting in the United States Army where “Sergeant Smiley” served in the European, North African, Italian and Pacific Theaters during World War II. As Robert said while entering the Pacific Theater, the Japanese surrendered because they heard he was coming. After returning from the war he met Darlene Dains and they were married in September of 1950. They had four children; Bob (Sheryl), Lytle (etc.), Jay (Lori) and Shirley (William Bingham). He farmed on the Camas Prairie and then held various jobs in Gooding, Idaho until joining the Idaho Transportation Department where he retired after thirty years. After retiring he and Darlene purchased the Eagle’s Nest Bar and Grill. Darlene passed away in 2011 and Robert continued to be an important part of the Eagle’s Nest until his death. He was the patriarch of not only his family, but also the early morning coffee crowd at the Nest. He was preceded in death by his wife Darlene, his son Bob and his six siblings. He is survived by his children, who as he said “weren’t raised, they just grew up,” a slew of grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. He will forever have his place at the Nest and in the hearts of everyone he touched. There will be a graveside service at the Shoshone Cemetery on Saturday, August 4th at 11 a.m. with a wake at the Eagle’s Nest in Dietrich to follow. Please bring your memories, stories to share and we will toast to Robert.
