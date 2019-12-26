Obituary: Robert Orr

Robert Orr
June 1, 1937 - December 23, 2019
A small farming town in Southern Idaho delivered to this world a brilliant man, Robert Franklin Orr. In Bob's youth, he baled hay, worked the harvest, took on great responsibility, then used this industriousness to pursue his college degree at Long Beach State University along with an accomplished career in California and eventually Utah.
So endeared, his exit from life has created a void in so many hearts, never to be replaced. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Lynda Ion Orr; and his children with Carmen Hymas Orr Jones (deceased); daughter Kelli Orr Lundgren (Tom Bolz), Gregory Robert Orr (Elyse), and Troy Jesse Orr (Alisa); also an adored 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Also survived by Lynda's family; a brother, Larry Orr, and sister, Carolyn Orr.
His integrity and quest for more out of life were unparalleled. He was a foundation, inspiring those around him to attain excellence. The farm boy became an inventor, risk taker, and builder of a successful business in the semiconductor industry, TREBOR International.
Bob could fix and improve almost anything. He proudly owned and maintained a classic truck. He actively attended grandchildren's many sport and school activities. He rarely missed a family gathering and treasured his long-time friendships.
Son of Frank Leslie Orr and Mary Ernestine Dell Orr, Bob grew up in Rupert, Idaho with siblings Larry, Carolyn, Daryl and Dallas. Bob gave back to his roots later in life by helping to revitalize the town's Historic Wilson Theatre. Bob's many other acts of kindness are too numerous to list.
Salt Lake City funeral services will be on Friday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 Highland Dr. followed by a celebration of life. A memorial service will also be held at The Wilson Theatre in Rupert, Idaho, Saturday, Dec. 28, 12:30 to 2 p.m. Burial will take place at the Minidoka Acequia Rupert Cemetery 450 N. Meridian, Rupert, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, please donate to “Building Youth Around the World”, Buildyouth.org
