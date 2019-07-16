Obituary: Robert Lellon Allen

October 28, 1942—June 30, 2019
Robert Allen went to be with the Lord on June 30 at Providence Medical Center in Seward, Alaska.
Bob was born in St. Anthony, Idaho, October 28, 1942 to Lellon (Short) and Hazel Allen. He grew up in Victor and Hazelton before attending Idaho State University.
After graduation, he worked as a teacher and insurance adjuster. In 1969 he moved to Fairbanks, Alaska and joined L. U. 375 and trained as a welder and pipefitter. Shortly after he met the ‘ol clam Marjorie Mae and they married. Bob then moved the family to Homer where they built a home. He worked on the North Slope during the winters and as a captain on a charter boat and a commercial fishing boat in Homer and Kenai.
After retirement, they spent winters in Idaho, Arizona, and eventually to Reedsport, Oregon. As a son, brother, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend, Bob will be greatly missed. He had a way of inspiring people beyond his last day.
Bob was preceded by his lovely wife of 30 plus years Marjorie Mae. Siblings include sisters, Barbara (Jim) Epperson of Bliss, Idaho and Rebecca Miller of Rexburg, Idaho. Brother Mark (Susan) Allen of Hazelton, Idaho. Son Jeffery (Trish) Allen and granddaughter Hazel Allen of Anchorage, Alaska. Special friend Jolene Kirk of Reedsport, Oregon.
A memorial will be announced at a later date.
