Obituary: Robert Lee Knight

August 29, 1941 ~ August 10, 2020
Robert Lee Knight lost his battle with cancer and went to his heavenly home on August 10, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho. Bob, as everyone knew him by was born in Rupert, Idaho on August 29, 1941 to Harold W. Knight and Phyllis June Lowder Knight. He was the second of four children.
Bob attended schools in Minidoka County and later went on to serve our country in the United States Army. Bob lived in Rupert most of his life. He loved this community and all the many friends he met along the way.
Bob is survived by his brother, Bill (Barbara) Knight of Rupert, Idaho; his sister, Carma Buel of Nampa, Idaho; his children, Robert (Terri) Knight Jr. of Anchorage, Alaska, Tyanne (Mark) Andrade of Winnemucca, Nevada, Forest Knight of Heyburn, Idaho, Mandi Knight of Burley, Idaho and James(Kayla0 Knight of Preston, Idaho. He also is survived by eight grandchildren and a grandson coming in October, five nieces, two nephews, and some special cousins. He also had remarkably close friends he considered family.
Bob was preceded in death by his grandparents, mom, dad, and his baby sister RaNae James.
We would sincerely like to thank all of the friends and family that helped or donated in any way.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Urn burial will take place in the Rupert Cemetery immediately following the memorial service with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans groups. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Service information
10:00AM
710 6th Street
Rupert, ID 83350
