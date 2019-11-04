{{featured_button_text}}

December 18, 1926—October 26, 2019

Robert Lee Benefiel was born on December 18th, 1926 in Denver Colorado. He passed away at home on October 26th, 2019 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his parents Marion Lee Benefiel and Virgina L. Benefiel and his brother Torney Benefiel and granddaughter Megan Lednisky. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Betty I. Benefiel, and his 5 children: Deborah Howard (Nevada), Ginny (Robert Grooms) Hagerman, Robert T. (Pam) California, David (Janet) Twin Falls, Bruce (Jil) Twin Falls, 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Dad never wanted any gifts for birthdays or holidays just wanted the family to be together laughing and having fun.

Service will be held Sat. Nov. 9th at 2 p.m. at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Twin Falls, ID. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to either Twin Falls School Dist. Presbyterian Church Kids at Risk Shoe Project or Canyon Springs Jr. Golf Program. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

