January 11, 1940—July 17, 2019
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the recent passing of Robert “Bob” Kopp. He passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born January 11, 1940, in California, the son of Eugene and Lorena Kopp. He moved to Twin Falls at a young age and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1958.
Bob never knew a stranger. He had several lifelong friends and remained close to them up until the time of his death.
He joined the United States Marine Corps shortly after graduating from High School serving his country and receiving an honorable discharge.
He was an avid fly fisherman and enjoyed his yearly deep-sea fishing trips to Baja. He also enjoyed hunting, camping, traveling and being with his family and friends. He was fun loving and a joy to be around. Bob was a very successful businessman, owning a concrete pumping business in CA.
He met and married the love of his life Jan Harrison in 2000 in Twin Falls. They shared 19 wonderful years together. This union also blessed him with two children and three grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Shannon Owen of Auburn Crest Hospice for her thoughtful and loving care as his hospice nurse.
Bob is survived by his devoted wife Jan of Twin Falls; daughters Michelle (Mike) Merriss and Dana (Jim) Andreu both of Twin Falls; Lisa (Steve) Stefanowitz of WA and Maria (Don) Lubke of CA; one son Gary Bonamo of GA; two siblings Janet Mink and Richard (Bea) Kopp; numerous nieces and nephews and his loving grandchildren Tyler, Alexis and Hunter Merriss, Tara and Taylor Lubke.
He is also survived by special in-laws Sandy (Don) Whitson, Randy (Teri) Harrison and Ron Harrison all of CA. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister and a grandson Logan.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E. Twin Falls. In lieu of Flowers the family suggests memorial contributions made in Bob’s honor to Auburn Crest Hospice, 397 Blue Lakes Blvd. N Twin Falls.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.