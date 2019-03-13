Obituary: Robert Knight

May 19, 1929—March 11, 2019
Robert (Bob) Harry Knight was born to Andrew and Doris (Braase) Knight on May 19, 1929 in Hailey, Idaho. He was the fourth of nine children. He attended 1st through 11th grade in the Hailey schools.
In June of 1950 he married his best friend and love of his life, Loudine Drexler. They had five children, Katherine 1951; Michael 1953; Karen 1956; Sonny 1958; and Allen 1959. The family moved many times over the years following Bob’s work. When the two older children reached Jr. High school age they settled in Salmon, Idaho long enough for their children to finish high school then they hit the road again. They lived in Idaho, Arizona, Nevada, California and Wyoming before retiring to Twin Falls in 1994. They returned to Salmon in September of 2018 to be closer to their daughters, while Bob dealt with health issues. He passed away March 11, 2019 after a short battle with lung cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Leonard, Albert, Marjorie, John, Donald, Dean, Joyce, and Harold, his infant son Sonny and two nieces and one nephew.
He is survived by his wife Loudine of 68 years, his children Katherine (John) Tracy of Salmon, Michael (Nona) Knight of Jerome, Idaho, sister-in-laws Mary Ann Knight, Linda Knight, Eleanor Knight, 13 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Salmon Valley Hospice for their gentle loving care of Bob during his final hours.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers, to St. Vincent de Paul Society 244 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls, Idaho.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church 313 1st Ave. S. in Hailey, Idaho, March 18th at 10 A.M.
