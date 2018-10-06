October 21, 1952 – September 29, 2018
R. Keith Mabbutt was born on October 21, 1952, in Burley, Idaho, to Bill & Anita Mabbutt. He grew up in Boise and Shoshone and graduated in 1971 from Shoshone High School. He passed away peacefully in his sleep early on September 29, 2018.
Keith attended the University of Idaho for one year and then returned to Shoshone to begin his career working for the Idaho Transportation Department. Keith married Sharon Wilson and they had two daughters, Beverly (BJ) Mabbutt and Meredith Mabbutt. They later divorced and Keith’s work for the ITD brought him to Potlatch, Idaho.
Keith spent quite a bit of time at the family cabin by Marble Creek on the St. Joe River. It was during this time that he met and married Norma Freer. Norma and Keith moved to Craigmont, Idaho, and were blessed with the birth of their daughter Hailee D. Mabbutt. When Hailee was a baby, the family moved to St. Maries, Idaho, and Keith continued to work for the ITD.
Keith never met a stranger and loved talking and visiting with everyone. He retired from his work at ITD in 2008 and then was able to spend his winters in Quartzsite, Arizona. He loved being a snow bird but always returned to Idaho to spend late spring, summer and early fall.
Surviving Keith are his daughter Hailee and husband Ian Sheppard of Post Falls, Idaho, daughter Beverly Mabbutt of Richfield, Idaho, and daughter Meredith Mabbutt of Gooding, Idaho. He is also survived by his brothers, Bill (Diane) of Moscow; Chick (Cathy) of Moscow; Larry (Dena) of Shoshone; and Joe (Deb) of Boise; ; one sister Donna Roddy (Pat) of Spokane; and many nieces and nephews He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill & Anita.
A celebration of his life will be held at The Eagles in St. Maries, Idaho, on October 20, 2018, at 1 p.m.
English Funeral Chapel, Post Falls, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign his online memorial at www.englishfuneralchapel.com
