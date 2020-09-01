Obituary: Robert Josiah Skinner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 31, 1964 ~ August 28, 2020

Robert Josiah Skinner, 55, of Jerome, Idaho passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Robert was born on December 31, 1964 to Arthur and Barbara Huey Skinner.

He is survived by; his mother, Barbara; sons, Robert, Richard, Avery and Kavin; daughters, Jessica, Andrea and Jennifer; grandchildren, Angel, Isaac, Abel, Noah, Preston, Jenica, Evelyn, Alivia, Zahkya, Raiden, Hyrum, Elija, Wyatt, Paige, Hailey and Xavier; ex-wife, Leona; and mother of his twin sons Norma.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Kimberly Christian Church at 307 Madison St. E in Kimberly, Idaho. Donations to assist with the celebration of life can be made at any D.L. Evans Bank branch to the benefit account of Robert Skinner.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.