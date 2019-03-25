October 27, 1929—March 21, 2019
Robert John Thomas, 89, passed away quietly at his home in Hagerman, Idaho on March 21, 2019.
Bob was born to William “Bill” Thomas and Bertha (Mueller) Thomas on October 27, 1929 near Daniel, Wyoming. His early years were spent working and playing in the Daniel and Pinedale, Wyoming area.
Bob served in the Army during the Korean War. His memories of Heartbreak Ridge never faded, and were too painful to share.
On April 26, 1953, he married Flo Marshall and together they had five children: Gail (Jim) Hopkins of Kimberly, Rob (Mary Anne) Thomas of Hagerman, Glenn Thomas of Reno, NV, Steve Thomas—deceased, and Patti Thomas of Spring Creek, NV.
Bob always worked hard. He was employed by Peter Kiewit and Sons Highway Construction for 55 years, and Gilbert Western for 12 years. He worked on many highway projects in several states including Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, Idaho, Missouri, West Virginia, Arizona, and New Mexico. He was well respected by both his peers and co-workers. He was very strong, extremely honest, and quick with a joke or funny story.
Bob retired from highway construction and bought a farm near Hagerman where they raised beef cattle and alfalfa. Flo and the kids made great (free) farm hands.
Music was a passion for him. To pass the long Wyoming winters, Bob, his father and brother would play music. Dad was amazing on any instrument he tried including guitar, mandolin, banjo, and even spoons. He played every chance he got, for dances, weddings, groups and gatherings, at home and church. Dad never learned to read music, but could pick up any song after hearing a few notes. Music was his gift and he loved to share it with everyone.
Bob leaves behind his wife, Flo, of 65 years; his children—Gail, Rob, Glenn, and Patti; grandchildren—Hilary Nelson, Tom Hopkins, Amy Hopkins, Jeremy Thomas, and Amanda Thomas; great grandchildren—Hunter Moore, Wynter Moore, Zach Williams, Josie Thomas, Dominik Thomas, Adella Freeman, and Daryn Underwood; and extended friends and family, and his best friend, Roscoe.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30 2019 at The Hagerman Christian Center, 2750 S. 900 E. in Hagerman, ID.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Visions Hospice of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com
