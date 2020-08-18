Obituary: Robert Jay Lund

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 27, 1938 ~ August 12, 2020

Robert Jay Lund, 82, a former Burley resident, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his residence in Glendale, Arizona.

A dedicated son, brother, husband, father and grandfather, Robert was born to Thor and Utahna Shaw Lund on March 27, 1938, alongside his twin brother, William Ray Lund. He learned to work hard in his family farm life. He graduated form Minico High School and attended two quarters at Ricks College; then he worked to save for a mission, serving a two-and-a-half-year mission in Sweden. He returned in July 1961, and attended Utah State University, during which time he dated and married Joyce Pack. On December, 20 1963, he married his sweetheart in the Idaho Falls Temple. Their common bond of faith and love of all things sports promoted their continuous service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Joyce passed away on February 16, 1997.

Robert was an excellent father. He set an example of hard work, faith, humor and love above all. They lost three infant babes—oh how sweet the reunion!