December 2, 1936 – October 14, 2018
Robert James Taylor, our beloved Father, Grandfather, Husband, Brother, Uncle and Friend passed at home peacefully Sunday October 14, 2018, holding the hands of his loving daughters. He endured a 10-month battle with esophageal cancer.
Born December 2, 1936 in Holyoke, CO to Claude Raymond Taylor and Anna Marie (Schuman) Taylor. Robert grew up in Holyoke and Wray, CO and Arcata, CA. He attended schools in Arcata, CA. Robert served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954-1957. He was proud of his military service at Camp Pendleton, CA.
Robert married the love of his life, Nellie Lois Clark, on November 10, 1956. Together they raised three children, Tressie, Kenneth and Sherri, in Simi Valley, CA and Jerome, ID.
Robert retired from the U.S. Post Office in 1991 after many years of delivering mail in Simi Valley, CA and Jerome, ID. Robert had a soft spot for the elderly and took time to visit them on his mail routes.
Robert loved the outdoors and had a passion for hunting. He belonged to gun clubs in Simi Valley, CA and Jerome, ID. He and his wife Nell were participants with the Mountain Man Club in Jerome, ID. Robert was a member of the Moose Club in Twin Falls, ID. He actively served in the Post Office Union advocating for his co-workers.
After retiring from the Post Office, Robert worked for the 3 Creek Hwy District and enjoyed living at Murphy Hot Springs with his wife Nell. He retired from the 3 Creek Hwy District in September 2012 to take care of his wife Nell who had become ill. Robert was mechanically inclined and loved working on his own vehicles. Robert loved books and was an avid reader. A devoted man to his family he will be greatly missed.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, and his loving wife of 56 years.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Tressie Taylor of Jerome, ID and Sherri (Rick) Martinat of Hagerman ID; and his son, Kenneth (Cheryl) Taylor of Wendell, ID; brothers, Kenneth E. Taylor of Yuma, AZ and Johnny Gentry of TX; sisters, Mary Hallauer of Colorado Springs, CO and Ruth Helen of Holyoke, CO; four grandchildren, Kristi, Joshua, Bonnie and Jacob; and eight great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Robert’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.