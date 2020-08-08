Obituary: Robert James “Bob” Pinson

Robert James “Bob” Pinson
March 25, 1960 - June 8, 2020
Robert James “Bob” Pinson died at home on June 8, 2020 at age 60. Bob was born on March 25, 1960 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to James Earl Pinson and Mary Kathryn Dick Pinson. The family soon moved to New Plymouth, Idaho where Bob's father was an elementary principal until his death in 1962. Bob lived in New Plymouth until the age of nine. He often said that some of the happiest years of his life were spent in that little Idaho town, where he especially enjoyed playing with his big sister and the other neighborhood children and fishing with his Uncle Bruce.
In 1969 Bob's mother Kathryn married LaWayne “Shorty” Mann, so the family moved to Burley, Idaho. Bob was baptized on Easter Sunday in the Burley Christian Church when he was a seventh grader. He graduated in 1978 from Burley High School.
Bob attended Idaho State University in Pocatello and the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
He married Marti Asher in 1988. They were married two years. Bob was thrilled to become a daddy to his daughter Jenna Kathryn in October of 1988.
Bob had several different occupations through the years, including working at Simplot's, teaching and playing guitar, and doing auto body work. He also owned and operated a pet store in Burley for a time that he called “Animal Alley.”
In 1999 Bob married Laura Bohle. In their time together, they shared their lives with quite a few furry friends, including two special “house pigs.” Bob was delighted to become a first-time grandparent to his granddaughter Jessi in 2007. Her sister MaKaisley came along in 2012, followed by little Jeryn Jaymes in 2017. He was a devoted Papa to these grandgirls.
Playing the guitar was Bob's passion. He was mostly self-taught and very talented. His brain was full of somewhat obscure music trivia, and he was so proud that his granddaughter Jessi is following in his footsteps with Beatles' trivia! Bob particularly enjoyed attending concerts with his best “concert buddy,” his daughter Jenna. One of Bob's favorite T-shirts contained the message, “Live Life Like a Song.” That saying could be used to describe Bob's life…sometimes it was a song of hope and joy and sometimes a song with pain around the edges, but always a song.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Jim Pinson; his mother, Kathryn Mann; and his stepfather, Shorty Mann. He was met in heaven by many of his previous beloved pets, and particularly welcomed at the “Rainbow Bridge” by his most cherished canine buddy, Reese.
He is survived by his daughter, Jenna Temple and her husband Blu; his former wife, Laura Bohle; his granddaughters Jessi, MaKaisley, and Jeryn; his sister Tracy Hastings; and aunts, uncles, and cousins on both sides of the family. He will be greatly missed.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Gem Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Immediately following will be a Remembrance of His Life 2 - 4:00 p.m. at 300 S. Hwy 27 Burley, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.