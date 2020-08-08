Obituary: Robert James “Bob” Pinson

In 1999 Bob married Laura Bohle. In their time together, they shared their lives with quite a few furry friends, including two special “house pigs.” Bob was delighted to become a first-time grandparent to his granddaughter Jessi in 2007. Her sister MaKaisley came along in 2012, followed by little Jeryn Jaymes in 2017. He was a devoted Papa to these grandgirls.

Playing the guitar was Bob's passion. He was mostly self-taught and very talented. His brain was full of somewhat obscure music trivia, and he was so proud that his granddaughter Jessi is following in his footsteps with Beatles' trivia! Bob particularly enjoyed attending concerts with his best “concert buddy,” his daughter Jenna. One of Bob's favorite T-shirts contained the message, “Live Life Like a Song.” That saying could be used to describe Bob's life…sometimes it was a song of hope and joy and sometimes a song with pain around the edges, but always a song.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Jim Pinson; his mother, Kathryn Mann; and his stepfather, Shorty Mann. He was met in heaven by many of his previous beloved pets, and particularly welcomed at the “Rainbow Bridge” by his most cherished canine buddy, Reese.