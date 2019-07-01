June 22, 1924—June 30, 2019
Robert Irving McClain peacefully passed from this earthly life in the early morning hours of June 30th at the age of 95.
Robert was born on June 22, 1924 in Eden, Idaho to Robert, Sr. and Margaret McClain. Bob was the sixth of twelve children which consisted of ten sisters and one brother.
As a young man, Bobby (as his family affectionately called him) learned a strong work ethic and love of agriculture on the family farm in Eden, Idaho. He worked very hard to help his mother and father keep the farm going, but always took time for a wild adventure on his trusty horse and to pull a few pranks on his sisters.
On January 25th, 1945 Robert joined the United States Army at Ft. Douglas in Utah. Robert served in Japan during World War II where he received his Army of Occupation Medal Japan. He also received an Asiatic Pacific Theater Service Medal, a Victory Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal. During his service in Japan, Robert found and accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior. After his discharge from the US Army he continued his involvement through the American Legion where he recently received an award for 70 years of service.
Prior to leaving the Magic Valley to join the US Army, Bob had briefly met a beautiful red head in Twin Falls. But he knew that leaving meant that he would only be able to dream of her. Once he returned from the Service, he set out on a mission to find her. One day while driving down Shoshone Street in Twin Falls, he saw her. The rest is history. On August 21st, 1949, Robert married the light of his eye and love of his life, Marie “Dolly” Jordan. Bob and Dolly moved to Hazelton where they built a beautiful legacy of farming and family for the next 36 years. In May 1951, Ronald, the first of their three sons, was born. In February 1953, their second son Ed was born. And in April of 1955, their third son Dan was born. Bob worked hard every day to instill a love of agriculture and hard work ethic in his sons and grandchildren. Bob’s love of agriculture is still evident today in his garden. Most would say, his green thumb was like no other and he truly had a gift of understanding land and growing crops. In 1987, Bob and Dolly sold the family farm and retired to Hansen where they lived together for the next twenty-four years. Throughout Bob and Dolly’s marriage, they took great joy in camping and fishing with their friends and family. Bob loved to fish throughout his entire life. It was always a treat, an adventure, and a competition to fish with Bob. Fishing trips with Bob will be treasured forever by his sons, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. During their retirement, Bob and Dolly began golfing and bowling and truly treasured the friendships that came from their time on the course and at tournaments. Pinochle was a loved pass time of Bob and Dolly’s and again resulted in many lifelong friendships.
Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife Marie “Dolly” McClain, his parents and ten siblings.
He is survived by his sister Janet Macklin of Texas, his three sons Ron (Linda) McClain of Hagerman, Ed (Julie) McClain of Arvada, Colorado, and Dan (Shelia Hays) McClain of Buhl, seven grandchildren, and numerous great and great great-grandchildren.
Services for Robert will be held on Saturday, July 6 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. The family will receive guests for the viewing from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
