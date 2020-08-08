Obituary: Robert Gilbert ‘Bob’ Widmier

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 9, 1940—August 3, 2020

MURTAUGH – Our loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, Robert Gilbert “Bob” Widmier, peacefully stepped into heaven on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Bob made his grand debut on April 9, 1940, the first of nine children born to Robert Oliver Widmier and Thelma Sanford Widmier. Affectionately known to his siblings as “Bobby,” he accepted and joyfully fulfilled the role of big brother.

When Bob was young his family moved to Rio Tinto, Nevada, where his father mined. They later moved back to Paul, Idaho, where the family began farming.

Bob attended Minidoka County schools, including Minico High School, where he graduated in 1958. On May 29, 1960 he was called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the West German Mission. This was a highlight in Bob’s life as he learned to speak the German language and share his love of the Gospel with the people of Germany. He loved the beautiful country of Germany and made many wonderful friends.