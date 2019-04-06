{{featured_button_text}}

October 6, 1027 – March 30, 2019

BURLEY – It is with a heavy heart that the family of Robert Eugene Strout (Bob) would like to make known his passing after a brief illness on March 30, 2019, at the age of 91. Bob was an amazing man and a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He will be missed immensely by family and friends.

Bob was born October 6, 1927, to Stephen Leroy Strout and Candace Francis Ely Strout in Arlington, Nebraska. He spent his early childhood in Nebraska and at the age of six, Bob, his mother and his older sister relocated to Burley.

Bob was a United States Navy veteran. At the age of 16, he enlisted and fought in World War II. After the war he attended an electronics school in Philadelphia and upon completion he moved back to Burley where he met and married Dorothy Mae Ramsey. Bob and Dorothy moved to California and settled into their longtime home in Livermore. It was there that Bob began working at Sandia Laboratory where he worked for 29 years before retiring in 1989.

After the death of his wife, Dorothy, in 1974, he met and married Maurine Fawn Cardon in 1976. When they both retired in 1989, they moved to Springville, Utah. After Maurine’s death in 2015, Bob had a house built in Burley and moved into it in 2016.

In addition to his first wife, Dorothy, and his second wife, Maurine, he was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Barbara Ann Strout Lowry; and his sister, Francis Helen.

He is survived by his children, Cheryl Strout, Rob (Tammy) Strout, Stephen Strout, and Wendy (George) Walker; his stepchildren, Marie (Terry) Smith, Julie (Wayne) Johnson, Carla (Dell) Smith, Brent Gillette, and Lawrence Gillette; 34 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Idaho West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

