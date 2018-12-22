Obituary: Robert Earl Surgeon

June 24, 1931—December 17, 2018
Robert (Bob) Earl Surgeon, 87, of Boise died Dec. 17, 2018 at home with 3 of his kids by his side. Robert was born on June 24, 1931 in a covered wagon on the banks of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Forrest (Curly) Surgeon and Annis Azalee Kiser. He was raised in Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and Oregon.
Bob was an airplane mechanic in the US Navy during the Korean conflict 1950—1954. Stationed on USS Boxer when ship caught fire at sea.
He married Simonne Huston on Dec 25, 1952 in Kimberly, Idaho. They shared 63 years together before Simonne passed in 2015. They had 3 children, Shawn, Shauna and Shane.
Bob and Simonne opened up Surgeon Electric in 1964 -1970 when he opened up Kimberly Electric from 1970-1979. After the kids graduated and were out of the house, they moved to Challis and opened up Challis Electric. 1979 to 2008 when he was forced to retire due to losing his eyesight.
He enjoyed working, hunting, fishing and hanging with his friends for a beer and BS session.
Preceding him in death is his wife of 63 yrs Simonne; his parents, Curly and Annis; 4 brothers, Sam, Oscar, Wes and Dean; 3 sisters, Marguerite, Karen and Eileen; 2 brothers-in-law, Howard Huston and Charlie Madesh.
Surviving are his children, Shawn (Renee) Surgeon of Horseshoe Bend, Id, Shauna Surgeon of Boise, Idaho, Shane (Brenda) Surgeon of Hubbard, Ore and Shelly (Dan) Culver of Deming, Wash.; Sisters-in-law, Selma Madesh and Dee Huston; Grandkids, Somer (Zach) Donovan of Coeur’Alene, ID, Zach Vitale of Salem, Ore., Luke Surgeon, Kylee (Josh) Surgeon, and Jake Surgeon, all of Hubbard, Ore., Suzette (Uriah) Womack and Lee Daughterty, both from Horseshoe Bend, Id. Great Grandkids are Kaitlynn Vitale of Hillsboro, Ore., Jayden, Bella, Myleigh Vitale of Kuna, Id, Vylet Donovan of Coeur d’ Alene, Id, Emagyne Womack of Horseshoe Bend, Id and Hunter Hesseltine of Hubbard, Or, Donielle and Dietrich Jordan of Middleton, Id and Courtney Moore of Horseshoe Bend, Id. Many nieces and nephews.
Robert was a very likable guy with a great sense of humor and a work ethic that was second to none and believed treat someone as you would want to be treated. He will be greatly missed.
