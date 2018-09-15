December 29, 1945 – September 12, 2018
HEYBURN — Robert Lee Despain Jr. was born December 29, 1945, in Burley, Idaho, to Robert Lee Despain Sr. and Ila Dell Fairchild Despain. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, to join his loving family waiting for him in Heaven.
Robert grew up in Heyburn where he attended school and graduated from Minico High School. He then attended Ricks College, and from there he joined the United States Army Reserves. He had a great work ethic and was a hard worker. Some of his jobs included working at Nelson Clover Farm, J.R. Simplot, the City of Heyburn (where he retired), and United Electric Coop where he worked for 10 more years.
His life was devoted to his dear wife, Lynn, and his family. He enjoyed going on long drives, bowling, hunting, fishing, and anything his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were involved in. Those were his most precious times.
Robert is survived by his best friend and wife of 52 years, Lynn Stimpson Despain; his three children, Derk (Amy) Despain of Heyburn, Shane (Brenda) Despain of Rexburg, and Angela (Travis) Day of Burley; 16 grandchildren;11 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Patricia K. Wilkinson and Lori A. (Cory) Parish.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Kenneth Despain.
Dad was a kind man loved by many. His family was his main priority to which he took great pride and care.
The family would like to thank Dr. Tyson Steel, the amazing staff at Harrison’s Hope and Hospice, and Lenessa and Shauna who all helped with the wonderful care of our precious dad.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Heyburn Ward, 300 S. 500 W., in Heyburn, with Bishop Bill Conant officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn, where military rites will be accorded by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service at the church.
