March 14, 1955—September 3, 2019
Robert Dain DeLucia, 64, of Boise, Idaho, passed away on September 3, 2019. Dain was born on March 14, 1955 in Jerome, Idaho. He was the third of three children. His parents were Emilio (Mel) and Sandra DeLucia.
He is survived by his brother Mark, sister Leesa (John) Forbes, daughter Christina (Ryan) Otto and three granddaughters Liliana, Emilia, and Mattea Otto. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and life long partner, Jean Francis.
A memorial service and luncheon to follow will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3200 Cassia Street, Boise, Idaho.
