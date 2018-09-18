February 12, 1933 – September 13, 2018
Robert Christoper Callen left this world peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, September 13, 2018 after a complicated battle with Lymphoma. He was 85. Robert, “Bob,” was born on February 12, 1933 in French Camp, California to parents Herbert Callen and Ethyl Viola Eisenhut. He was the middle son of three boys. Bob grew up in Stockton, California, graduating from St. Mary’s High School. After graduation, Robert began a long-lived career in the carpentry business. In 1960, he met the love of his life, Leota Batten, at a drive-in restaurant. The two were married on March 17, 1961 and shared 57 years of wedded bliss. Robert is preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his wife, 4 daughters, 1 stepdaughter, 6 grandchildren, 5 great- grandchildren, and 2 brothers.
A memorial service will be held at 10am on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Camp Rainbow Gold (www.camprainbowgold.org) or Mountain States Children’s Home (www.msch.org). Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
