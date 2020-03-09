Obituary: Robert C. “Bob” Moline

Bob was well known in his community. From his yard sales to his uncanny knowledge of the history of Gooding and the Magic Valley, he was counted as an integral part of his beloved hometown. He loved hunting and fishing, especially near his roots of the Soldier Mountain area, and enjoyed coin finding afternoons with his good friend Tom Lowman. He collected most everything and enjoyed the adventure of the hunt whether it was in an antique store or a yard sale. He took pride in furnishing his children’s homes with furniture he had restored himself. When he retired, he really didn’t, because he enjoyed painting houses with Harry Reed, and working with his brother-in-law Leo Basterrechea doing landscaping and installing sprinkler systems. Bob is preceded in death by his wife Jeanette, and daughter Keri (Kim) Merritt, as well as his parents, brother-in-law Leo, and sisters-in-law Beverly Parks and Coleen Carlson. Bob is survived by his children, son Rob (Penny) Moline of Salt Lake City, Utah; daughter Robin (Dan) Lyons of Boise, Idaho; daughter Becky (Rich) Rigdon of Twin Falls, Idaho; grandchildren Curtis Merritt of Bliss, Idaho; Sarah Merritt of Twin Falls, Idaho; DJ (Beth) Lyons of Nampa, Idaho; Caitlin Moline of Portland, Oregon; Jordan Moline of Seattle, Washington; Ricky (Kim) Rigdon of Kimberly, Idaho; Tara Lyons of Nampa, Idaho; Monica (Skyler) Nalley of Twin Falls, Idaho; and five great grandchildren, Hayden, Emma, Paeton, Serenthia and Stetson. He is also survived by his brother John (Lorna) Moline of Gooding, Idaho; and his sister Carole Ann Basterrechea of Gooding, Idaho.