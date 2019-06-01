January 4, 1971—May 30, 2019
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Robert Bruce Weaver of Twin Falls, ID who passed away on May 30, 2019 at the age of 48. He was loved, cherished and survived by his family: his wife Junko Weaver; daughters Emily and Alisa, sons Ken and Sean, his parents Bruce and Phyllis, his sister Marsha and brothers Brian (wife Laura) and David (wife Amy). He will be remembered by 5 nieces and 4 nephews. Being from a large family he leaves behind aunts and uncles, their spouses, and a lot of cousins and other family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his sister Christy.
He was born in Pocatello, Idaho January 4, 1971. He grew up in Twin Falls and Hansen, ID until he graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1987. He had a strong personality that was outgoing and made him many friends throughout his life. He enjoyed the scouting program and became an Eagle Scout. He then served an LDS mission in Osaka, Japan. He married a Japanese girl and lived in Japan for many years. Having 4 children and missing his family and the US he returned home after having a divorce. After returning home he remarried and returned to school to become a teacher. And was currently a teacher at Perrine Elementary and was working on getting his master’s degree.
His interests included: sports, playing baseball and football growing up and later watching his favorite teams play both in person and on TV. Having learned about the construction business from his Grandfather and Uncle he enjoyed building things and watching home repair shows like This Old House as well as car restoration shows. He loved the Japanese culture which he enjoyed sharing with others including his students which he loved to teach, he would include a Japanese week during the school year. He loved the outdoors, traveling and meeting new people and visiting old friends. A favorite place to visit was Yellowstone. Having gone camping there as a small child he grew to love the area and traveled there many times as an adult. He loved being with family to spend time with them and to visit, play games and to talk about memories past. But most of all he loved and treasured his wife and children. He will be greatly missed in our lives.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Harrison Ward, 667 Harrison St. in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
To leave condolences you may visit www.reynoldschapel.com
