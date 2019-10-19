Obituary: Robert “Bob” Wade Peterson

July 4, 1936 ~ October 11, 2019
Robert “Bob” Wade Peterson, Sr., 83, of Twin Falls passed away Oct. 11, 2019 at Canyons Retirement Community in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Bob was born in Roy, Missouri on July 4, 1936. At the age of six, he fell out of a tree and then contracted Meningitis which caused him to lose his hearing. His parents then moved to Twin Falls, Idaho and enrolled him in the Deaf and Blind School in Gooding where he completed his education.
He then met Dolly Groves and they were married Sept. 8, 1956 and started their family. Bob went to college and learned to be a newspaper printer. But his passion ended up being a farmer in Gooding where they bought an 80-acre farm. After some years they sold the farm and moved to Jerome where Bob started working on a dairy.
Bob loved boating, snowmobiling, getting wood and spending time with his family.
Bob is survived by his wife, Dolly; five children, Debby (Boyd) Sester, Robert, Jr., Wesley (Lisa), James, and Kevin (Cindy); 12 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
Private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bob’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
