Robert “Bob” John Mathieson, Sr., 74, a resident of Fairfield, ID, passed away peacefully, at Life Care Center of Boise, on December 14th 2018.
Bob was born on August 31st, 1944 in Syracuse, NY the fourth child, and youngest of Frederick and Doris Mathieson. He was raised in upstate NY and graduated from Marcellus High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Suzanne D. Curtis on October 10,1964. They had two children, Robert John Jr. and Heather Lynne.
Bob resided in Twin Falls, ID, with his family, and was a hoof trimmer for dairy cattle most of his working career. Prior to that, he worked as a truck driver, butcher, concrete foreman and dairy farmer. He also raised game birds and owned an archery shop.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting, reloading and archery. He also loved animals, especially horses, sheep and bird dogs.
Bob is survived by his son Robert “Rob” (Susan) Mathieson, Jr. of Highland, UT; daughter Heather Mathieson (Jon Beisel) of Twin Falls, ID; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Suzanne Mathieson, his sister Marilyn Mathieson Mann and his parents Frederick and Doris Mathieson.
Honesty, integrity, kindness, generosity, service and humor were among Bob’s greatest character traits. He was always true to his “old school” principles and was thought of by many as a “salt of the earth”, genuine kind of guy who loved God, his family and his friends.
His funeral service will be held on Thursday December 20th at 11:00 a.m. There will be no viewing held prior to the funeral service. Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 400 W. Alturas Ave.; Fairfield, ID.
Internment/dedicatory service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery (SW end) in Twin Falls, ID at 3:00 p.m. under the direction of White Mortuary, Twin Falls.
