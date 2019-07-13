July 1, 1928—July 4, 2019
Robert “Bob” Devine, 91, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on July 4, 2019 in Gooding.
He was born July 1, 1928 to Albert and Sadie Devine in Charleston, West Virginia. He joined older siblings – John and Ginny and was followed by a younger brother – Chuck.
Bob was raised in West Virginia and at the age of 17 he joined the Navy. He proudly served on the USS Fitch. After leaving the Navy he eventually settled in Southern California.
It was here he met and fell in love with his first wife – Mary. After retirement they moved to Idaho and settled in Shoshone. They were married for 31 years until Mary’s passing.
He found love again when he married Adel. They were married for 19 years and enjoyed many years of traveling and wintering in St. George, Utah. He was an avid golfer and spent lots of hours on the Gooding Golf Course where he made many friends. He golfed until he was 88.
He was lovingly known by his family as “Papa Bob” and his passing will leave a void in all our lives. We all love you very much and this is not goodbye….it is just until we meet again.
He was preceded in death by – his parents; his siblings; his first wife – Mary; and his son – John. He is survived by: his wife – Adel; her sons – Gordon and Kevin; and her sister – Ada; his daughter – Joy; his grandchildren – Linda, Cyndi, Gene, Lisa, Mark and Dena; 15 great grandchildren; and 16 great great grandchildren. He was followed on his Heavenly journey by his son – Duane who passed away on July 8, 2019.
A viewing and visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel 737 Main Street in Gooding. A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com
