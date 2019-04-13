Obituary: Robert B Martin

Robert B Martin
July 31, 1945 - April 7, 2019
On Sunday April 7th, 2019 Robert "Bob" Martin lost his courageous battle with cancer. Bob was born in Emmett, Idaho on July 31st, 1945. He spent most of his childhood in Twin Falls, Idaho. Bob enjoyed being a cowboy, and competing in the rodeo. His days spent at the rodeo made him a forever cowboy; always enjoying horses, the great outdoors, and listening to Hank Williams. After graduating from Twin Falls High School. Bob joined the armed forces, and fought heroically in the Vietnam War. Upon returning, Bob worked at Reeder's flying service in Twin Falls. He was an entrepreneur at heart, and was never afraid to tackle a challenge. Throughout his life he owned a bar, farm, and trucking company. Bob was a very kind and generous person; he was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a very skilled mechanic, and was a go to for mechanical issues for many. He had a witty sense of humor, and was always making people laugh. He will be greatly missed by many, and will forever live on in the hearts and smiles of his family.
He leaves behind a loving wife Novelea Martin of 45 years, four children Dusty (Melanie) Martin, Mitch (Teresa) Martin, Alena (Monty) Mangum, Chelsey (Nick) Wilson, four grandchildren Garrett, Logan (Brittany), Sierra, and Olivia, and one great grandchild Hudson. He also leaves behind sisters Sharon (Harvey) Johnson, Ladonna (Tom) Williams, Pat Anderson, Carolyn (Gerald) Devlin, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Bruce Martin, his mother Winona Lyod, his step father Larry Lyod, and his sister Jean Hampton.
Funeral service date and time is to be determined.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to the AMVET Post 770 Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship Fund. AMVETS Auxiliary Post 770 3015 S. Kinney Road Tucson, Arizona 85713
