April 6, 1944—April 25, 2019
Robert Anthony Rynbrand, always known as Bob, passed away April 25, 2019. He was born on April 6, 1944 in New Jersey to Anthony and Elva Rynbrand.
He enlisted in the US Navy five days after his 17th birthday. That was the beginning of his first and favorite career. He married Christine in 1966 and they had two children, son Bob and daughter Lori. He retired from the Navy in 1982 as a Chief Petty Officer. After his retirement from the Navy the family lived in Northern California. He worked in the linen industry, going from route driver to management. He also volunteered with Special Olympics and was active in the Woodland, CA Kiwanis Club.
Upon moving to Twin Falls, Bob worked for Magic Valley Rehabilitation Services as a job coach to special needs adults. After his retirement from MVRS, he couldn’t sit still. He volunteered with what was then a fledgling organization, Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center. Being a Jersey guy, the first thing he learned about horses is which end sneezes. Though his nine years there Bob saw the strides that a special needs person can make with the aid of a good horse. During recent years he also volunteered with Hospice Visions Veteran to Veteran program. In this capacity he visited with veterans in hospice care. Many of his clients had not discussed their service with their family and friends, but were able to talk to him as another veteran because they spoke the same language. Bob was also active in the Twin Falls Kiwanis Club.
Bob had great enthusiasm for anything he did and had been described as ‘high on life’. His grandson talks of when he was little and would cry, Grandpa would do something silly to make him laugh and Grandpa would tell him “You can’t laugh and cry at the same time, so pick one.” Please pick laughter.
Bob is predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Elva Rynbrand. He is survived by his wife Christine, son Robert S. Rynbrand, (Carla), daughter Lori Koch (Rick) and grandchildren Haley Koch and Matthew Rynbrand.
A memorial service will be held Saturday May 4th at 1 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home 2826 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls, Idaho with burial the following week in Boise.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bob’s name to Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center at P.O. Box 482, Twin Falls, ID 83303.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
