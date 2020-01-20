{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Robert Alan Myers

December 24, 1944—January 15, 2020

Robert Alan Myers, 75, of Nampa, Idaho passed away peacefully Wednesday morning January 15, 2020, at his home with family by his side.

Robert was born in Hawthorne, California on December 24, 1944 to Rachel and Vincent Myers. He was a resident of Kimberly, Idaho for 40 years before moving to Nampa, Idaho where he resided for the last 20 years.

Bob started his career with the Twin Falls fire department where he spent 12 years, before joining Harris Moran Seed Company for 30 years where he retired in 2008.

Bob married his best friend and the LOVE of his life Barbara Long in 1965, and together they had four boys. Brent (Lori) Myers, Brian (Gloria) Myers, Brad (Casandra) Myers, and Brandon (Eloisa) Myers. They shared 55 amazing years together. Bob had 10 grandchildren who were the highlight of his life. Kalob, Colton, and Kyler Myers, Rhiannon Jensen, and Elizabeth Sharp, Jordin, and Chyanna Myers, Alexis, Dylan, and Corbin Myers. If you ever wanted to visit Bob, you would have to visit him in the bleachers of a game. He never missed his grandkids playing some sort of sport or activity they loved. He definitely was their biggest fan right along with Grandma (Barbara).

He touched the lives of all who came in contact with him. Always welcoming everyone with a smile on his face and an open heart. No one was a stranger, just a friend he hadn’t spoken to yet.

He is also survived by his sister DeEtta (Jerry) Holcomb. He was preceded in death by his parents. Per his request there will be no services at this time.

