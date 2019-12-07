{{featured_button_text}}

Rita passed away suddenly on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at her home in Palatine, Illinois. The viewing will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. with the funeral following at 11 a.m. She leaves behind her mother, one son, three grandsons, one brother, two sisters and many more relatives. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Myers-Moss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments