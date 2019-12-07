Rita passed away suddenly on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at her home in Palatine, Illinois. The viewing will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. with the funeral following at 11 a.m. She leaves behind her mother, one son, three grandsons, one brother, two sisters and many more relatives. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Rita Myers-Moss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.