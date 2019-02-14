Try 1 month for 99¢
Obituary: Rickie (Rick) Allan Perkins Sr
Ruby Aufderheide

February 6, 1944—February 11, 2019

Rickie (Rick) Allan Perkins Sr. age 75, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away from a battle with cancer on February 11, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.

Rick was born on February 6, 1944 to John Jornea Perkins and Laraen Perkins. Rick had a brother (Duane Perkins) and a stepsister (Jeanie) that were raised in Phoenix, AZ. Rick moved to Caldwell, Idaho where he met the love of his life Sharon Elizabeth Perkins. Rick and Sharon shared their vows on April 6, 1969. Rick and Sharon would have celebrated their 50th Anniversary on April 6, 2019. Soon after, they resided in Riverside, CA where their first son Corey Douglas Perkins was born in 1971. They moved back to Idaho for a short while, then to San Bernardino, CA. There they were blessed with a second son Rickie Allan Perkins Jr. in 1973.

Rick loved fishing, camping, waterskiing, snowmobiling, building and flying radio controlled airplanes. He also loved spending time with family and friends. During his time working, he started an auto body paint shop behind their home. He was a talented painter and turned out some amazing paint jobs. He later decided to drive semi-trucks and eventually started his own trucking business for a couple of years. Rick drove semi-trucks until he could not drive anymore.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Rick is survived by his wife Sharon Perkins and his two sons, Corey Perkins (Debi Perkins) and Rick Perkins Jr. (Kim Perkins). He has 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Services are pending.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Rickie (Rick) Allan Perkins Sr
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments