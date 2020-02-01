{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Rick E Gerdon

April 25, 1974—January 29, 2020

Magic Valley is a darker place with the loss of Rick E Gerdon, age 45. He passed after surgery in Boise trying to improve his health for a longer and better life with his family.

He was passionate about his job at Walmart where he took pride in his work and loved the employees and customers he served. His smile and dedication will be sadly missed.

He suffered the loss of his oldest brother Mike Gerdon in 2003 and his father Jim Gerdon in 2010.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Debra, sons Tom E and Adam, brothers Joseph and James Gerdon, mother Mickey Gerdon and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. All are stunned by his lost and thankful for the support of friends and family.

A celebration/Memorial will be held at a later time.

