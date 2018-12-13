April 25, 1947—December 7, 2018
Rick C. Parks born on April 25, 1947 in Salt Lake City, UT to parents Clyde O. and Joyce L. Parks, passed away on December 7, 2018.
Rick was the eldest son and was raised with three siblings in the town of Mountain Home, ID. Enjoying an upbringing in a close-knit community, Rick learned the ways of the solid waste business while working alongside his father and uncle in the family enterprise, which grew to serve much of Southern Idaho.
Upon graduation from Mountain Home High School in 1965, Rick continued his education at the University of Utah where he met Sharon Vise who became his wife and mother of his children.
Rick joined the Twin Falls community in 1970, where he began what would be his life-long pursuit and passion, serving and furthering the communities of the Magic Valley as owner/operator of Parks & Sons Intermountain.
A lifetime as a regional leader and innovator in the waste industry gave Rick the chance to meet and interact with an ever-expanding community of people which he held very close to his heart. Rick loved Idaho and spent time in the out-of-doors as a hunter, fisherman, and snowmobile enthusiast. Much time was spent by all at his cabin in Stanley, ID where he was most happy with friends and family sharing in the generosity of his giving spirit.
Rick Parks led a well-lived life enriched by family, friends, service, community, travel, and love for his fellow-man.
Rick is survived by sons Chris Parks (Nicole) and Scott Parks of Boise, ID, grandchildren Vivienne and Graham Parks, siblings Susan Hanson, Robert Parks, and Steven Parks. He was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Joyce Parks.Rick has touched the lives of many and carried the pride associated with bringing people together to share in the experience of life. He will be greatly missed and will live on in the memories he influenced as a Husband, Father, Friend, and Employer.
Service to be held at 12 p.m. Friday December 14th at The Episcopal Church Of The Ascension, 371 Eastland Dr. N. in Twin Falls.
A celebration of life will follow the service from 1-4 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining & Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Dr.
